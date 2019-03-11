BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities arrested a Kansas man in connection with a string of thefts near Poplar Bluff, Mo. following an early Sunday morning pursuit.
Officers from the Poplar Bluff Police Department arrived to Garner's Car Wash on West Maud Street after an alarm went off just past 5 a.m. Once there, officers found one of the control boxes from the front of the automatic wash bay was missing.
After speaking to witnesses, detectives learned Jeffery Tyler, of Kansas, was allegedly seen taking the box. Witnesses said Tyler's white Ford F-250 was last seen in the 1300 block of N. Westwood near the Mansion Mall.
Police said Tyler was spotted near the area with the stolen goods. The 41-year-old fled the area, almost hitting a patrol car as officers attempted to approach him.
According to police, the suspect drove up an embankment near N. Westwood and managed to exit onto Highway 60.
Spike strips were deployed as the pursuit entered into Carter County, Mo.
Tyler was able to avoid the strips but the chase ended as he drove onto a dead end on Carter County Road 135. The 41-year-old tried to turn around and nearly struck two police cars.
Police said Tyler shortly stopped the truck and fled on foot. Officers chased down the suspect and took him into custody.
The stolen control box was found and the car was reportedly stolen out of Carthage, Mo. according to police. Police said Tyler was wanted in connection with several thefts surrounding car wash control boxes.
He was charged with stealing, property damage, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance charges. Tyler is currently being held at the Butler County Justice Center.
