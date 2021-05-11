HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two suspected pipe bombs were found following a traffic stop in Jefferson County, police say.
Sheriff Dave Marshak said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Jarvis Road and discovered two suspected pipe bombs in transport. No one was evacuated in the area.
St. Louis County Police Department's Bomb and Arson teams responded to the scene to help Jefferson County Sheriff's Department and took the suspected bombs in question.
A 45-year-old man from Hillsboro was taken into custody on unrelated warrants, police told News 4.
