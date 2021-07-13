SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man is recovering at a local hospital after confronting an armed thief early Tuesday morning in South City, police said.
Just before 2 a.m., police were called to a home in the 4900 block of Reber Place near Tower Grove Park for a shooting. Once there, a man told officers he was shot after confronting a man who tried to steal the catalytic converter off his car.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. No additional information has been released.
