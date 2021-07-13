SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man is recovering at a local hospital after confronting armed thieves early Tuesday morning in South City, police said.
Just before 2 a.m., police were called to a home in the 4900 block of Reber Place near Tower Grove Park for a shooting. Once there, a 66-year-old man told officers he heard a loud noise outside his home and decided to check it out. He saw two men under his son's car trying to steal the catalytic converter and yelled at them to leave. As he was trying to take a picture of them, police said one of the men shot him.
The suspects then drove off in a grey utility truck. The 66-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment. No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.