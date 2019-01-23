ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The FBI of St. Louis is asking Missourians to be on the lookout for the “Blues Traveler” bank robber.
The FBI of Louisville believes the subject is responsible for at least seven robberies since August 2018 in Louisville.
The FBI office in St. Louis said the subject may have ties to Missouri.
Anyone who recognizes the suspected “Blues Traveler” bank robber is asked to call the FBI at 502-263-6000
