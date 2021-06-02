MT. VERNON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A suspected armed robber was shot by an officer during a foot chase in Mt. Vernon Wednesday.
A Mt. Vernon police officer was called to an armed robbery at a gas station in the 1800 block of South 10th Street around 2:40 a.m. When the officer found a man who matched the suspect’s description, the man ran off. The officer chased after the 55-year-old suspect, during which the two exchanged gunfire.
The suspect, Fredrick Gross, was shot in the incident. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officer was not injured.
A gun and evidence relating to the armed robbery were found at the scene, according to police. The Illinois State Police Department is handling the investigation.
