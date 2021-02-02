BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A suspected armed robber was arrested following an overnight chase in the Metro East.

The suspect is accused of robbing the ZX gas station in the 1200 block of Royal Heights Road in Belleville shortly after 11 p.m. Monday. Officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to stop it. The suspect then led officers on a chase to Route 15 near Lakewood, where the car drove off of the gravel road.

A suspect was taken into custody following the chase. Police have not released any further details regarding the suspect or armed robbery. No one was injured during the incidents.

The armed robbery comes less than a month after a Belleville gas station employee was killed during an attempted armed robbery. Douglas Cimperman was working at the ZX gas station on Carlyle Avenue when he was shot dead. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the fatal shooting and a reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.