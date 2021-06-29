ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspected armed robber was arrested after ditching his getaway car in Forest Park.
A 41-year-old man told St. Louis police he was waking to his car in the 5900 block of West Florissant around 10:45 p.m. Monday when the suspect approached him and stole his gun from his waistband. During the robbery, the 27-year-old suspect reportedly pointed an additional gun at the victim. The suspect then drove off in a gold Buick Lucerne.
The robbery victim chased the suspect to the 8800 block of Park Lane, where the suspect got out of the car and shot at the victim. The victim was not injured, but his car sustained ballistic damage.
Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers found in the suspect’s car near Dr. Martin Luther King and North Kinshighway. When the driver refused to pull over, a pursuit was initiated. The suspect was eventually arrested after abandoning the car inside Forest Park. Officers reportedly found the stolen gun and a second gun at the conclusion of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.