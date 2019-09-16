GRAY SUMMIT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 26-year-old St. Louis man is accused of beating a man and holding him against his will in a dog cage inside a Franklin County home.
Cejay Young is charged with second-degree assault, kidnapping, tampering with physical evidence and armed criminal action.
Police say the incident occurred Thursday afternoon at Young’s girlfriend’s house in the 1600 block of Missouri Ave in Gray Summit.
Young allegedly tied up the victim's wrists with zip ties, punched him and hit him with an extension cord before placing him in a dog cage in the home’s basement. Police also believe Young tried to destroy evidence at the home.
When Young was not in the room, police said the victim escaped from the cage, kicked open a basement window and ran to a nearby business for help.
Young was later arrested and admitted to beating the victim and placing him in a dog cage, police say. The two know each other.
Young is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
