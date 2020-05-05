WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Webster Groves police officer was shot on I-44 Tuesday night, the city's mayor told News 4.
The shooting happened on I-44 near Elm around 8:30 p.m. All westbound lanes are closed.
Police said two Webster Groves officers were sent in two different squad cars on a call to assist a stranded motorist. Police say an officer got out of his squad car and the suspect got out of his car and started shooting at the officer.
The officer was hit but returned fire, killing the suspect. The officer then put a tourniquet on himself before the other officer took him to the hospital. Police say he is in stable condition.
Missouri Highway Patrol first said a St. Louis City police officer was shot, but that was not accurate. Shortly after that initial report, authorities said it was a Webster Groves officer.
The suspect has not been identified but police say he was a man in his 20s. Police believe he was the only person inside the stranded car.
