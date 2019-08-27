ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man charged in a robbery told police he didn't know there was a child at the scene when he fired a shot that killed 7-year-old Xavier Usanga earlier this month.
Malik Rose is charged with robbing an armored car.
Tuesday, a police detective testified in the case, telling a judge what Ross told them shortly after the little boy was killed.
Ross admitted to the shooting, but told authorities he didn't mean to the shoot Usanga on August 12.
READ: St. Louis man admits to firing shot that killed 7-year-old Xavier Usanga, Feds say
He says he saw someone with a gun and was trying to get away. He allegedly told police it was "them or me" and told officers that he's innocent.
The next day, prosecutors say Ross stole $50,000 from the armored truck business he worked for, all in an alleged attempt to flee the city for six months.
This new information came out in open court Tuesday. Now a judge is considering whether or not to keep Ross behind bars.
He has not been charged in connection with the shooting.
The Circuit Attorney's Office has previously said they have asked the police for more information in the case.
