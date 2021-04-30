ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man accused of shooting a St. Peters officer Thursday afternoon who died after officers shot him in Lincoln County has been identified.
Officials said the man, who they later identified as Joe Robideau, 21, of Troy, Mo, shot the 41-year-old officer in the leg during a traffic stop at the 3000 block of Mid Rivers Mall Drive at 5:40 p.m. near the Walmart Neighborhood Market. Robideau then left the area and the officer was taken to a hospital and later released. His injury wasn't life-threatening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a blue alert after the shooting saying troopers are looking for a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with Missouri license plate 5SAY50. A blue alert is issued to help locate a suspect who has killed or seriously injured an officer.
Officers with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office were told Robideau lived in southern Lincoln County. Officers went to the house and saw him in his car. Officers tried to stop him but he kept driving and led officers to the 2600 block of Myers Road.
"I kept hearing sirens," a witness said. Police shouted for him to get down. "With the sirens I couldn’t hear what they said whenever I heard a pop, I knew exactly what he said and I hit the ground and that guy shot at the cops quite a few times and then they finally went ahead and shot him."
At 6:30, Robideau got out of his car with a gun and started firing at officers. After shooting multiple rounds, police say he then grabbed another gun and started shooting again. A Lincoln County Sheriff's patrol car was hit by gunfire. Officers returned fire and wounded Robideau, who died from his injuries. No officers were injured.
"[The suspect] started walking back to his car to reload, he was messing around with his door and he turned around and that's when they finally got him," a witness at the scene said.
A 25-year-old sheriff's deputy with four years of service and a 53-year-old deputy with 30 years of service who returned fire were put on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. A 38-year-old Lake Saint Louis police officer with 15 years of service was also involved in the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.