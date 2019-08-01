CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - One of the shoplifting suspects accused of driving onto the Monarch Levee Trail to escape officers stole from another store shortly after being released from jail, police say.
Christopher Carter, 19, is facing a municipal stealing charge.
Carter was allegedly one of four suspects who stole from Taubman Outlet Mall and then drove up onto the Monarch Levee Trail to elude officers on Monday. All four were arrested and charged.
READ: Shoplifting suspects crash car into Chesterfield levee trail, taken into custody
He was released from jail on Tuesday. Police said he then walked more than 30 minutes to the Macy’s in Chesterfield Mall and tried to steal something.
Carter is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $500 bond.
