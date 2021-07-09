ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a McDonalds location in the Central West End through the drive thru.
The robbery happened at the McDonalds in the 4000 block of Lindell just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday. Police believe the armed suspect posed as a customer before he entered through the drive-thru window and ordered an employee to open a safe. The employee complied and the suspect then left with the scene with money in a silver SUV. Nobody was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
