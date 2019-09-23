BREESE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A suspect wearing a clown mask and another in a dark hoodie with a backpack are being sought after an armed robbery in Breese overnight.
The suspects parked a dark blue sedan at a gas pump at a MotoMart just before 1 a.m. Monday and then walked into the store, according to police. One of the suspects reportedly displayed a semi-automatic pistol at the clerk while the other suspect went behind the counter and emptied the register into a backpack.
The clerk was not injured.
A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the suspects’ arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call Clinton County CrimeStoppers at 618-594-6666 or police at 618-526-7226.
