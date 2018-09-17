CASEYVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) --Police in Caseyville, Ill. are searching for two suspects after they stole a license plate from a vehicle in a gas station parking lot Monday morning.
The two arrived at the Caseyville Mini Mart at approximately 8 a.m., according to police. Surveillance was able to capture the two on camera, a male and a female, with the male wearing a shirt that says, “Cleverly Disguised as a Responsible Adult.”
After the two left the inside of the store, police say they stole a license plate off a car in the lot and left the scene in a red SUV.
Anyone who recognizes the two suspects is asked to call the Caseyville Police Department’s Detective Division at 618-344-2151 ext. 142.
