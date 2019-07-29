ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Charles County are at the scene of a SWAT situation Monday.
The scene is at a house west of New Melle, on Highway D and Brinkley Lane.
Police in Wright City said they pursued a stolen vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspect in the stolen car fired a shot at officers, which struck the patrol car and ruptured the fuel line, disabling it. Officers then lost sight of the suspect, who was wanted in connection with a home invasion in Warren County.
Hours later, police said they found the car at the home in New Melle, which led to the stand-off.
No other information was made immediately available.
