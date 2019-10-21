JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for a suspect following a robbery at a Family Dollar Store on Oct. 10.
Officers responded at 8:19 a.m. to the Family Dollar store located at 5251 Jennings Station Road for the call for a robbery.
The suspect entered the store, walked directly to the cash registers, made demands for cash and showed a firearm. The 43-year-old employee then gave him the money.
The suspect then left the store in a vehicle that was last seen towards Jennings Station Road.
No employees or customers were injured.
The suspect is described as a black male in his mid to late 20's, short and believed to under 150 pounds with facial tattoos. He was wearing a light colored, hooded sweatshirt and moving-style gloves at the time of the robbery.
He was believed to be driving a 2010 or 2011 Kia Rio, with four doors and blue in color.
The vehicle had dark tinted windows and the rear windshield tint had bubbles.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).
