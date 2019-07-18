MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Authorities have apprehended a man who was wanted by two separate police departments.
Earlier in the week, Robert McDaniels was being sought by the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department for a no bond warrant. He is also wanted by the Alton Police Department in questioning with numerous stolen vehicles.
Thursday morning, the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office said McDaniels had been apprehended in Staunton around 7:15 a.m. According to authorities, officers from Stanton and Mount Olive helped take him into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.