The suspect pictured is wanted after shattering a vehicle's windows and stealing it.

WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police in Wildwood are warning residents after a "recent rash of car break-ins".

Several vehicles were broken into Monday afternoon in the Al Foster Trail parking area, police said. One of the vehicles' windows was shattered.

A suspect was also pictured after breaking into a 2019 white Hyundai Sonata with Florida license plate EVYB61. He fled the scene with two other people inside the Hyundai.

Police want to remind everyone to remember to lock your cars and to remove any valuables and weapons. Anyone with any information on the suspect or the break-ins is asked to contact officers at 636-529-8210.

