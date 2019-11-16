GLENDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Glendale are investigating a home invasion that happened Saturday afternoon.
A man armed with a handgun forced his way into a home on the 700 block of Bismark at 2 p.m., police say.
He knocked on the home's front door asking to use the door and when the resident tried handing the phone to him, he forced his way into the home, according to Glendale police.
The suspect ordered the people in the home to give him any cash, jewelry and weapons they had.
The victims were made to lie face down on the floor while he left the scene. They were not injured.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5'10", wearing a red hat, red jacket and black pants.
Anyone with any information or sees any suspicious activity is asked to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.