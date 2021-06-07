ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 22-year-old man turned himself in at St. Louis Police Headquarters after a man was killed in south St. Louis City Sunday.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man in his late 20s or early 30s was shot several times in the 3000 block of Mount Pleasant just before 7 p.m. He was shot in the chest and arm and died from his injuries.
According to authorities, a suspect left the scene following the homicide but later turned himself in to police. A gun was recovered.
Police have not publicly identified the suspect or victim in the case.
This was Sunday's tenth shooting victim and the second to die. A teenager was shot and killed just north of downtown at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.