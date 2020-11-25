Deaunte Perry 11/24/2020

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man turned himself in following the shooting death of a Jennings man on Sunday.

Deaunte Perry, 25, turned himself in to police on Tuesday and is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 28-year-old Guy Gibson, of Jennings.

According to police, Gibson drove to a home in the 5300 block of Hodiamont to pick up a friend just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22. 

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A witness on scene identified Perry as the individual who shot Gibson, police said.

