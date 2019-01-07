ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man is facing charges for allegedly trying to kidnap a woman in downtown St. Louis before he assaulted her.
Lavell Benford II, 25, is charged with assault, armed criminal action, attempted robbery and kidnapping.
Police say a woman was getting into her parked car in the 900 block of Market Street on Sunday when Benford also got into the car and pointed a gun her, and forced her to drive both of them.
Benford then allegedly reached his hand on her leg and asked if she had a boyfriend.
The victim tried to pullover many times but Benford threatened to kill her if they stopped, police said.
When they got to the intersection of 18th and Market, police said Benford hit her in face and then multiple times in the head with a gun. She suffered facial lacerations.
Benford then fled on foot and was later spotted getting into his 2004 Nissan Sentra. The car was caught on the License Plate Recognition Camera.
Benford was later arrested. Police said he admitted to the crime and also admitted to trying to grab the victim’s purse but was unable to reach it.
Benford also provided officers with the gun used in the crime, which police say had blood on it.
