OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect who police say assaulted an officer in Overland died at a hospital on Friday.
Police say they received a call around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday about a man that was trespassing in backyards near the intersection of Midland and Tennyson.
When officers arrived, police said the man, later identified as Willie Sample, 39, of St. Ann, led an officer on foot chase. He then tried to assault the officer and a struggle ensued, police said.
Sample was able to break free and then tried to assault the officer again before he got into the backseat of a car driven by a woman. Officers say they caught up to Sample, tased him and took him into custody.
Several officers suffered minor injuries, police say. They were treated by paramedics and released. The driver of the car was not hurt.
Police say they then took Sample to the Overland police station where they met paramedics who treated Sample for effects from the taser. Police said there were also signs that Sample was an emotionally disturbed person.
At the police station, officers say Sample still refused to comply with officers, who were eventually able to subdue him.
A short time later, police say Sample suffered a medical incident. He was taken to a hospital, where he died on Friday.
An autopsy was performed on Saturday but the cause of death is still unknown. Police say there were no signs of trauma or injury.
