ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was tased and arrested following a chase with officers in north St. Louis Wednesday.
Officers were patrolling the Mark Twain neighborhood around 12:20 p.m. when they spotted a dark gray Honda Accord that had driven away from them several times before, according to police. The uniformed officers, who were driving a marked patrol vehicle, attempted to stop the car but the suspect sped away.
At Kingshighway and Lillian officers deployed a tire-deflation device in an attempt to stop the car, but the vehicle continued into the Penrose neighborhood after hitting the device. The 24-year-old suspect eventually abandoned the car near Marcus and Anderson and ran into the north alley of the 4600 block of Anderson.
According to police, when officers confronted the suspect in the alley, they saw that he was armed with an AR15-style pistol, at which time a 42-year-old officer with 10.37 years on the force fired a shot at the suspect as he ran towards officers with the gun. The suspect wasn’t hit by the shot but dropped his gun and began running again. The suspect was apprehended by officers, but the man allegedly continued to resist and then the officer tased him using his department-issued taser.
After being tased, the suspect was taken to the hospital, treated and released into custody.
The 42-year-old officer was not injured, however, an assisting officer suffered injuries to his hands and knee during the incident, police said.
According to police, the suspect’s gun, a fully loaded Matrix AR15-15 5.56/.223 semi-automatic pistol, and a large amount of various suspected narcotics were recovered.
Police said they further learned the suspect’s vehicle was reported stolen from St. Louis County on Oct. 16.
The Force Investigation Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
