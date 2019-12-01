ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- During a Thanksgiving Day robbery, a suspect physically removed the pants of a man to take his belongings in St. Louis.
The victim told police he was walking to his car when two suspects approached him in a black pickup truck on North 22nd Street near Interstate 64 in the Downtown West neighborhood. Police said one of the suspects then got out of the truck and demanded the victim's property at gunpoint around 1:10 a.m. Thursday.
Police said the suspect then physically removed the victim's pants when the victim told him he had nothing to give up.
The victim's wallet and keys were in his pants.
The suspects then left the scene.
The victim was not injured.
