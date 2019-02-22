ST.LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An argument gone wrong left a 30-year-old man shot during a struggle for a gun, late Thursday afternoon in North City.
While heading to the scene, in the 4300 block of Planned Industrial Ct. around 5 p.m. , officers were notified the victim had been dropped off at the hospital.
Investigators said the victim and female suspect,who know each other, got into an argument and began to tussle over her gun.
During the scuffle the man was reportedly shot in the chin. The suspect then drove him to a local hospital were he was listed in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
