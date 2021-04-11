SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police were in a standoff with a suspect who had barricaded himself inside an apartment in South City.
The standoff was taking place near the intersection of Ohio and Cherokee. Police told News 4 they believe the suspect stabbed someone. News 4 crews saw SWAT on the scene.
The standoff ended before 6 p.m. and the suspect was taken into custody with no further incident.
