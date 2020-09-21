ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect was shot by officers after pointing a gun at them from under the porch of a North County home Monday evening, police say.
According to police, a violent felon wanted on a parole violation was inside a car near Bellefontaine Road and I-270. Officers tried to stop the car but the driver kept going.
Officers then deployed spike strips in the area of Coburg Lands Drive and Bellefontaine Road, where the car came to a stop and the three occupants inside then got out and ran.
Two plain-clothed detectives spotted the wanted suspect underneath a back porch of a nearby home. Police say they gave the suspect commands for him to show them his hands but he pulled out a gun and pointed at the officers, who then fired at him.
The suspect suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
One of the officers who fired at the suspects is 28-years-old and has been on the force for seven years, the other is 36-years-old and has been on the force for 10 years.
Two other suspects were taken into custody nearby. Police say the wounded suspect was the only person injured in the incident.
