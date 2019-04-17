JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect was struck during an officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County Wednesday morning.
Before 9 a.m., an official told News 4 an officer-involved shooting took place in the 12000 block of Highway TT near Festus.
The suspect was shot during the incident. The suspect’s condition is currently unknown.
News 4 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as more details are known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.