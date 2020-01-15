MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was arrested in west St. Louis County Tuesday, accused of stealing the identity of former Cardinals’ pitcher Omar Olivares.
Manchester police said they arrested a man who stole Olivares identity and tried to sell “autographed” baseballs and other memorabilia to fans. Police believe he also tried to trick victims into loaning him money that was never paid back.
Olivares was contacted by authorities and made aware of what was going on. He played for the Cardinals from 1990-1994. He retired from the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2001 and lives in Pennsylvania. Police say he does not sell memorabilia in the St. Louis area.
Police believe the suspect may have targeted multiple people. Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim is asked to call Manchester police at 636-227-1410.
