EDMUNDSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for a suspect who they say stole from a car at the Parking Spot One garage near Lambert Airport.
Police the incident happened on Saturday. An in-car video system captured a suspect stealing from the center console. The victim told officers that $20 was taken.
The suspect does not work for the Parking Spot, but works for a third-party vendor, a wash and detail company that does valet cleaning at the garage.
Police say they have identified the suspect, who has been put into a regional database as wanted for questioning.
The Parking Spot released the following statement:
"The Parking Spot can confirm that the person in question was an employee of a third-party vendor and has been removed from our property. This was an isolated incident amongst millions of transactions we handle per year. We have been in communication with the guest and are currently working to rectify the situation."
