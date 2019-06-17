EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man who is accused of trying to carjack someone and leading police on a chase this weekend has been charged.
Colby Dennis Smith is charged with stealing a motor vehicle and resisting arrest for the Sunday incident.
According to Eureka police, Smith was tampering with cars in the Six Flags parking lot.
Police say he tried to carjack someone in the parking lot of a Circle K gas station on Highway 66 and then stole a truck that was being fueled.
Police were able to use spike strips, which caused him to crash near I-44 and 141.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.