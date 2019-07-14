Jefferson Co stolen fire vehicle
Jefferson County Sheriff

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect is in custody after police said he tried to steal a fire department SUV before leading officer on a chase Sunday morning.

Deputies say the suspect entered the Antonia Fire Department, stole a department SUV, crashed through the truck bay and then led officers on a chase.

Police said he then crashed into several cars near Jeffco Boulevard and Highway 141.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.