JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect is in custody after police said he tried to steal a fire department SUV before leading officer on a chase Sunday morning.
Deputies say the suspect entered the Antonia Fire Department, stole a department SUV, crashed through the truck bay and then led officers on a chase.
Police said he then crashed into several cars near Jeffco Boulevard and Highway 141.
The suspect was then taken into custody.
