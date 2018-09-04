TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Town and Country are asking for help identifying a suspect who stole a shopping cart filled with alcohol from the Schnucks at Woods Mill Plaza in August.
Police said the suspect took almost $600 worth of alcohol from the store at the corner of Clayton and Woods Mill Road just before midnight on Aug. 22.
Officials said they believe the suspect has also impacted other area Schnucks’ stores.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or knows more about the crime is asked to call police at 314-587-2866.
