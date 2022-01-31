You are the owner of this article.
Suspect sought after woman shot in North City

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are searching for answers after a woman shot in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., officials found a 34-year-old woman wounded in the 6200 block of Emma Ave. Before she was taken to the hospital, she told police that she was dropping off items belonging to a 40-year-old man before she was shot.

The man ran away before police got there. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

