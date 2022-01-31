Suspect sought after woman shot in North City

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are searching for answers after a woman shot in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon.
Just before 4 p.m., officials found a 34-year-old woman wounded in the 6200 block of Emma Ave. Before she was taken to the hospital, she told police that she was dropping off items belonging to a 40-year-old man before she was shot.
The man ran away before police got there. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.