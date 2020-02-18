BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Ballwin are searching for the person who burglarized a U-Haul company during the daytime.
According to police, the suspect swooped behind the counter and took cash when the employees left the register.
Tuesday, authorities released surveillance photos showing the suspect in the store. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact police.
