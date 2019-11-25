ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is being sought after a man was killed in South City late Sunday night.
The man died after being shot multiple times in the 5200 block of Louisiana around 11:25 p.m., police said.
According to police, the victim's black 2001 Izuzu Rodeo was taken during the incident.
The homicide marks the 177th in the City of St. Louis so far this year.
No other information regarding the fatal shooting or suspect has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.