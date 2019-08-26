ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a suspect after an overnight stabbing in north St. Louis County.
Authorities said the man was stabbed in the 400 block of MacDougall shortly before midnight.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police told News 4 they know who the suspect is, but that person is not currently in custody.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.