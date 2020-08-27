JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The search is on for a suspect who rammed an officer with a car early Thursday morning.
St. Louis County police said the officer was hit by a car in the 8800 block of Darnell Place in Jennings. After hitting the officer, the suspect drove off.
The officer’s condition has not been disclosed, but a News 4 photographer said no one was being taken to the hospital from the scene.
No other information regarding the suspect has been disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.