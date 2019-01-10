ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect in being sought after money and cell phones were stolen from a Boost Mobile in north St. Louis Wednesday evening.
Shortly after 6 p.m., an unidentified male suspect went into the store in the 4150 block of North Grand and announced a robbery while holding a gun. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and numerous cell phones before leaving, police said.
No one was injured during the armed robbery.
The investigation is ongoing.
