EAST ST. LOUIS, ILL. (KMOV.com)-- An investigation is underway after three juveniles were shot in East. St. Louis Saturday afternoon.
The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of McCasland Ave.
The condition of the victims are unknown at this time, police say.
Police said they are aware of a person of interest in connection with the shooting but they are not in custody at this time.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
