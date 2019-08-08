ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a man who’s a suspect in two armed robberies and a third attempted hold up Wednesday.
All three incidents occurred within two hours, between Midtown and the Central West End.
The first robbery happened in the 300 block of South Grand near the Chipotle.
A 22-year-old woman was sitting in her car just before 10:30 a.m. when the suspect pulled up in a silver, two-door vehicle.
He got out and pointed a handgun at her, demanding money. She complied and he fled in his car.
45 minutes later, police got a call that a second woman was robbed at gunpoint in the Ikea parking lot.
She had just gotten out of her car when the man approached her with a gun and demanded her purse. She complied, and he fled in what was described as a “light-colored” vehicle.
Less than an hour later, a woman was in the parking garage at BJC Healthcare on Forest Park Avenue when the suspect approached her in a silver car. He parked next to her and began a conversation, but quickly pulled out a gun and demanded money.
The victim began screaming and did not give up her property, and the suspect fled the scene in the car without stealing anything.
That vehicle was recovered in St. Louis County, and the suspect is still at large.
He is described as a black Male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a light grey hooded jacket, and white pants. He’s reportedly 6’0 to 6’1, 150-160lbs, with medium complexion and short hair.
Police say anyone interested in a cash reward for their information and want to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
