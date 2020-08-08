NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Homicide detectives are searching for a suspect last seen running from a deadly shooting in North City Friday night.
Around 9 p.m., officers found a man in his 40s shot to death in the 3300 block of Belt in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.
His identity has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact police.
