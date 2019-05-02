O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in O’Fallon, Illinois are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly took a $9,000 advance on a bank customer’s home equity loan.
Police said the suspect went to the First National Bank of Waterloo counter inside the Schnuck’s Monday afternoon and showed a photo ID identifying himself as a bank customer. The suspect then took the cash advance on the victim’s home equity loan.
According to police, the bank has put the money back into the customer’s account and has taken the loss. The customer reportedly told the bank he doesn’t recognize the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 618-624-4545.
