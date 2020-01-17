ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County are asking for help identifying the person who was seen in a stolen car.
According to police, a 2000 Chrysler Sedan was reported stolen from the Conoco gas station in the 3600 block of Dunn Road on Jan. 11. The vehicle was reportedly left running in the parking lot of the business.
The person police are searching for was seen two days later in the stolen car in the 2300 block of Chambers Road. The surveillance images come from a nearby business the suspect visited.
The stolen car was found unlocked by officers in the City of St. Louis in the area of Riverview Drive and Hall Street on Jan. 15.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact St. Louis County police at 314-615-5400 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
