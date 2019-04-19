GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Family Dollar in Granite City Thursday afternoon.
Authorities said the man entered the Family Dollar in the 3800 block of Nameoki Rd shortly after 2 p.m. with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money and left the store.
Police believe the suspect may be in a red SUV.
Anyone with information can contact the Granite City Police Department. 618-877-6111.
