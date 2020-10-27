JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 48-year-old suspect is accused of shooting a man that he caught his girlfriend cheating with late last year.
Edward Mosley 48, of North City, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
The St. Louis County Police Department said 52-year-old Michael Moore was found shot in the 7300 block of Saphire Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on December 16, 2019. Police said he was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
At a residence in St. Louis County, police say Mosley discovered his girlfriend cheating on him with Moore.
Moore then left and Mosley followed him to Jennings where police say he shot him. Authorities say he admitted to the shooting.
Mosley is being held on the St. Louis County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.