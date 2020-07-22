ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot after a car crash in south St. Louis Tuesday night.
The victim told police he was driving on Bates Street at Interstate 55 when the suspect’s car crashed into his. When the victim and suspect got out of their cars, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and shot at the man, hitting him in the shoulder.
The suspect then drove from the area.
The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, but stable condition, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
